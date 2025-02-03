Round table on MCI, money for vocational school

The February state parliament starting on Wednesday is already casting its shadow. The MCI and UMIT in Hall will also be on the agenda. "The two institutions continue to make the headlines - but unfortunately not in a positive way. That is why we are submitting a motion to finally reach a political decision on the future of UMIT. The state government cannot simply sit the case out, the employees in particular do not deserve that. They need clarity as to where UMIT is heading," says Birgit Obermüller (Neos).