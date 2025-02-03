Clear concepts required
Round table on MCI, money for vocational school
The Tyrolean Neos want to address the "MCI disaster" and the future of UMIT in the state parliament, which is taking place this week. Provincial councillor Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP), on the other hand, is focusing on electrical engineering and IT.
The February state parliament starting on Wednesday is already casting its shadow. The MCI and UMIT in Hall will also be on the agenda. "The two institutions continue to make the headlines - but unfortunately not in a positive way. That is why we are submitting a motion to finally reach a political decision on the future of UMIT. The state government cannot simply sit the case out, the employees in particular do not deserve that. They need clarity as to where UMIT is heading," says Birgit Obermüller (Neos).
"Clarity is needed here quickly"
The same applies to the educational flagship MCI. "After the new MCI building is before the MCI renovation. We need clarity here quickly, otherwise we are heading for the next taxpayers' money fiasco. That is why we are also calling for a round table on the renovation with all parties and stakeholders by means of an urgent motion and are still submitting questions," added LA Susanna Riedlsperger (Neos).
A Neos classic is education and childcare. "Too little progress is being made here and there are too many unfinished projects. Elementary educators are not paid uniformly, there is unequal treatment between old and new contracts. As long as these issues are not resolved, it will be difficult to find the necessary staff for such important childcare," said the MPs.
Focus on vocational schools
Speaking of education: The Technical Vocational School for Electrical Engineering, Communication and Electronics (TFBS EKE) has long since established itself as a central training facility for apprentices in the professions of application development coding, electrical engineering, electronics and IT. With a current student population of 1430 from Tyrol, Vorarlberg, Carinthia, Salzburg and southern Germany, the school's supra-regional importance is clear to see.
"High-quality equipment is the basis for good teaching - both for our teachers and for the apprentices. In times of digitalization, it is important that the training facilities are not only state of the art, but also promote the innovative skills of the apprentices," says VP Provincial Councillor Cornelia Hagele to the "Krone".
Targeted prioritization within the budget and an additional special budget of 26,000 euros made it possible to create 42 state-of-the-art PC workstations and fully equip two new laboratories. "With these investments, we are strengthening the future of young people and providing an important impetus for the further development of IT and technical professions in Tyrol," concludes Hagele.
