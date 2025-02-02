Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trump's hefty tariffs

Trump: New tariffs for Canada, Mexico and China

Nachrichten
02.02.2025 07:55

Donald Trump has imposed punitive tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, further straining trade relations. According to the new US president, the EU may also soon have to prepare for punitive tariffs. Neighbors of the USA have already announced countermeasures. China even wants to file a lawsuit. Trump remains firm and threatens: the tariffs could still be increased or extended.

0 Kommentare

As the White House announced on X on Saturday, the tariff rate for products from neighboring countries Canada and Mexico is up to 25 percent, and ten percent for Canadian crude oil. A tariff of ten percent also applies to products from China. Canada, for its part, now wants to introduce tariffs of 25 percent on US goods. China and Mexico have also announced "countermeasures".

US trade deficit as the main reason?
The new US tariffs are due to come into force next Tuesday. Trump had already threatened the tariffs during the election campaign, citing the US trade deficit as one of the reasons. The US President has also held out the prospect of measures against the European Union - for example on steel, aluminum, copper and medicines - which he intends to decide on at a later date.

US President Donald Trump has imposed new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China (a kind of surcharge on imported goods, please note). (Bild: APA/AFP/Jim WATSON)
US President Donald Trump has imposed new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China (a kind of surcharge on imported goods, please note).
(Bild: APA/AFP/Jim WATSON)

National state of emergency declared
To enforce the tariffs, Trump has declared a national emergency under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which grants him far-reaching powers to combat crises. According to Trump, the tariffs are intended to stop the smuggling of the drug fentanyl into the USA and the influx of illegal migrants.

The White House announced that there would be no exemptions from the tariffs. In the case of Canada, for example, small shipments with a value of less than 800 dollars would no longer be duty-free. 

Canada responds with counter-tariffs
Canada will impose tariffs of 25 percent on US goods worth 155 billion Canadian dollars. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that tariffs on goods worth 30 billion dollars will apply from Tuesday, with the rest to follow in 21 days. Trudeau called on Canadians to buy domestic products and spend their vacations in Canada. Further measures, such as for minerals and energy, are being examined. Canada would also like to cooperate with Mexico.

China wants to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization
In response to the announced US tariffs on Chinese goods, Beijing announced "appropriate countermeasures" and a complaint to the WTO to protect China's interests. It remains unclear whether these measures include counter-tariffs. The Chinese Foreign Ministry also rejected Trump's justification for the tariffs and emphasized the successful cooperation with the US in the fight against drugs such as fentanyl.

Trump had conceded on Friday that the tariffs could also have a negative impact on the situation in the USA. Pictured: Port of Oakland in California (Bild: 2023 Getty Images, AFP)
Trump had conceded on Friday that the tariffs could also have a negative impact on the situation in the USA. Pictured: Port of Oakland in California
(Bild: 2023 Getty Images, AFP)

Taxes could still be increased
Mexican countermeasures were also announced. Up to now, the USMCA free trade agreement between the USA, Mexico and Canada meant that hardly any surcharges were due on the exchange of goods between these countries. Explosive: Trump could still increase or extend the tariffs - should the countries react with retaliatory measures.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf