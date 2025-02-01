New Italian club joins the Posch poker game

According to Italian media reports, Como are willing to put seven to eight million euros on the table for Posch. "Como is very interested and would buy him. The lad would prefer to return to Germany, but the offer is not right, so we'll see," Di Vaio explained on Sky Italia. Posch turned professional at Hoffenheim and moved to Bologna in 2022. His former club are said to have offered a loan with an option to buy, but Bologna appear to be pushing for a permanent sale.