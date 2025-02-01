ÖFB ace not in the squad
New Italian club joins the Posch poker game
Stefan Posch is on the verge of leaving Bologna. The 27-year-old Styrian was also not in the squad for the league match against Como after the Champions League match at Sporting Lisbon. The reason: the promoted club also wants the Austrian footballer.
Como, of all clubs, are also said to have entered the bidding race for the defender. According to Bologna's sporting director Marco Di Vaio, however, Posch still prefers a return to German Bundesliga club Hoffenheim.
According to Italian media reports, Como are willing to put seven to eight million euros on the table for Posch. "Como is very interested and would buy him. The lad would prefer to return to Germany, but the offer is not right, so we'll see," Di Vaio explained on Sky Italia. Posch turned professional at Hoffenheim and moved to Bologna in 2022. His former club are said to have offered a loan with an option to buy, but Bologna appear to be pushing for a permanent sale.
Setback for Atalanta
Atalanta Bergamo suffered another setback in the Italian title race. The Europa League winners were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Torino with Valentino Lazaro. National striker Mateo Retegui missed what could have been the winning penalty (74'). Atalanta have won just one of their last six league games. The third-placed side are six points adrift of leaders SSC Napoli and three points behind defending champions Inter Milan, who have also played one and two games less respectively.
