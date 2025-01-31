Higher tuition fees? Now students are fighting back

State funding for universities

Instead of tuition fees of 1000 euros, the ÖH is calling for universities to be fully funded by the state. "Austrian universities have been chronically underfunded for years. Instead of finally combating this state of emergency with state subsidies, the blue-black government is planning a massive increase in tuition fees. The perfidious thing about this is that tuition fees do not even contribute two percent to the financing of the university system," Sarah Rossmann from the ÖH chair team criticizes the increase in no uncertain terms.