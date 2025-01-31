Homeless teen:
Provincial councillor defends the authorities’ actions
After a teenager was denied help, the responsible Vorarlberg state councillor has now spoken out: there was no system failure.
The case has caused quite a stir: as reported, the Feldkirch district authority's child and youth welfare services refused to help a 16-year-old looking for shelter. The authority told the boy, who had previously lost his place in a shared flat, that he would only be helped once he had decided to lead a "positive life".
The media response was correspondingly strong, and since then the responsible state councillor Barbara Schöbi-Fink (ÖVP) has also been criticized, especially as she remained silent about the case for a long time.
Termination of custody
On Friday, she has now spoken out in a statement. Although the state councillor only commented on the specific case in passing ("It is important for us to ensure a factual investigation"), she defended Vorarlberg's child and youth welfare services as a whole. It should not be allowed to be put in a bad light because of individual cases. For example, an evaluation in 2023 gave public child and youth welfare services a very good report card. In 2024 alone, custody was organized in facilities in 397 cases and placement in foster families in a further 267 cases. Of the 397 minors who were placed in an institution, 6.5% had their custody terminated - partly because the parents took the children back into their own homes.
Schöbi-Fink emphasizes that, as a rule, all possibilities are exhausted to help those affected. Only in extremely rare cases - so-called "border crossers" - does the system reach its limits. However, the termination of care relationships by minors themselves or by the institution is a challenge throughout Austria. "For this reason, we have planned a fireside chat with a recognized expert on this topic."
According to Schöbi-Fink, the impression that homelessness is used by the authorities as an educational method is fundamentally wrong: she is shocked at how the case was reported without knowing the exact background. This compromises the young person and denigrates the work of child and youth welfare services.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
