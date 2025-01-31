Provincial councillor defends the authorities’ actions

Termination of custody

On Friday, she has now spoken out in a statement. Although the state councillor only commented on the specific case in passing ("It is important for us to ensure a factual investigation"), she defended Vorarlberg's child and youth welfare services as a whole. It should not be allowed to be put in a bad light because of individual cases. For example, an evaluation in 2023 gave public child and youth welfare services a very good report card. In 2024 alone, custody was organized in facilities in 397 cases and placement in foster families in a further 267 cases. Of the 397 minors who were placed in an institution, 6.5% had their custody terminated - partly because the parents took the children back into their own homes.