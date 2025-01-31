Vorteilswelt
Now worth millions

Jansson: The schnitzel also speaks for Rapid

31.01.2025 07:06

Isak Jansson likes Vienna, loves the freedom as a left back, but now needs consistency

An unintentional "free" cup weekend for Rapid, so the green and white team will play a test against Blau Weiß Linz tomorrow. The steel city team have inflicted the only two league defeats on the Klauß squad so far, revealing Rapid's glaring problems against defensive teams. The absence of Isak Jansson was often pointed out in the analysis ...

Isak Jansson (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Isak Jansson
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

The Swede can make the difference with his speed and 1:1 qualities. He demonstrated that twice against Salzburg. "But I want to show that in every game. I have to stay healthy and fit to do that. I've spent so much time in the gym, you get depressed." On the pitch, he loves his role under coach Klauß as a left ten: "I have a lot of freedom." Although he is also an option as a second striker. Depending on what reinforcements Head of Sport Katzer lands.

Jansson has "only" flashed his potential so far, but the 250,000 euro bargain is now worth millions. But he needs consistency. Which is why he is not yet interested in transfer rumors: "I like Vienna, I feel extremely comfortable at Rapid. That's more important than just looking at the money. I can also imagine staying here for longer."

Especially as he compares Austria to his home country in terms of quality of life: "But you have the good schnitzel," laughs the Swede, who has a contract until 2028. And speaks four languages, mastering the phrases: "We think from game to game, anything is possible. The fall was okay." Jansson missed 16 (!) of the 31 Rapid games and still scored nine points.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

