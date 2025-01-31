Jansson: The schnitzel also speaks for Rapid

The Swede can make the difference with his speed and 1:1 qualities. He demonstrated that twice against Salzburg. "But I want to show that in every game. I have to stay healthy and fit to do that. I've spent so much time in the gym, you get depressed." On the pitch, he loves his role under coach Klauß as a left ten: "I have a lot of freedom." Although he is also an option as a second striker. Depending on what reinforcements Head of Sport Katzer lands.