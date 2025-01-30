Opera tenor lost his voice after fraud trial

"In the years where in vain" (The Marriage of Figaro)

Kerschbaum is not averse to an out-of-court settlement, which has not yet been reached. "We are always open to a reasonable solution," emphasized Steinbüchler. But LIVA must declare that Kerschbaum is not guilty of any wrongdoing and that his claims are to be paid promptly until the end of his contract. Kerschbaum had not accepted any more engagements since his dismissal because he was undergoing psychotherapeutic treatment and could no longer sing at the same level, and he was no longer receiving any offers because everyone was asking themselves "Has he done something wrong or not?", said the lawyer.