Wild debate about ORF and Musk’s AfD speech

"ORF is an important anchor"

There was also an argument about ORF: This must continue to be independent, saving money here would be the completely wrong way to go, says Schilling. In times of disinformation, a broadcaster that works for all citizens must be guaranteed. "For many people, this is a very important anchor." In addition to the bank levy, the ORF will also have to make savings, says Strache. He expects the FPÖ to abolish the compulsory household levy. "You can also call ORF state television."



