Schilling vs. Strache
Wild debate about ORF and Musk’s AfD speech
Should the ORF save money? In the current political duel, Lena Schilling and Heinz-Christian Strache engage in a heated debate. There was also an emotional debate about Elon Musk's appearance at the AfD party conference.
"When someone like Musk, the richest man in the world, intervenes in the German election campaign and says that we should remember a little less and place less emphasis on guilt, I have a big problem with that," says Green MEP Lena Schilling. This would not only affect the USA, but also Europe and Germany - "especially in a week in which we are remembering the Holocaust". It is important to stand up to this.
"There is no collective guilt"
Musk was right to point out that the generations living today are of course not collectively to blame, countered former FPÖ leader Heinz-Christian Strache. We have to be self-confident about our own culture and values. "Despite the culture of remembrance and responsibility", says the former leader of the FPÖ, this is not a contradiction in terms. "You are portraying Musk as someone who doesn't remember the Holocaust," he retorts.
"ORF is an important anchor"
There was also an argument about ORF: This must continue to be independent, saving money here would be the completely wrong way to go, says Schilling. In times of disinformation, a broadcaster that works for all citizens must be guaranteed. "For many people, this is a very important anchor." In addition to the bank levy, the ORF will also have to make savings, says Strache. He expects the FPÖ to abolish the compulsory household levy. "You can also call ORF state television."
