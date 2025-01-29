"Has squandered everything"
Yeliz Koc spills the beans about Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht
Day 6 in the jungle is another day of unpacking. This time it's Yeliz Koc's turn, who not only talks about the fact that her ex Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht even thought about giving up their daughter for adoption. But also that the celebrity scion is having a hard time with his finances ...
Alessia and Sam quizzed Yeliz about the current situation with her and Jimi Blue. It is known that they are in contact again. "He's also the father of my daughter and I said: 'Of course you can sleep on the sofa'. Then it became so natural and the next few times he was there, he always slept on the sofa," the reality TV beauty explained. "But at some point, all of Jimi's things were in my apartment: suitcases, bags, boxes in the basement."
"He wanted to put them up for adoption"
However, many things are still unresolved, Yeliz continued. "In general, I would like to know what was going on, why he didn't want to know anything about his daughter. It was always inexplicable to me. He wasn't interested in anything, he didn't want to know anything about her. It was so deep inside him that he wanted to give her up for adoption. I still haven't received an apology for his behavior."
Her boyfriend Jannik was always there for their daughter, Yeliz continued, changing her nappies and comforting her when she cried. "Jimi could thank Jannik for that," said Yeliz on the jungle phone.
"Doesn't he have his own apartment?" asked Sam. Yeliz shrugged her shoulders: "I don't know how it all works either. I have no idea. But I don't ask him questions like that either. I don't want to put anyone in an awkward situation."
Jimi is now also doing reality TV
So things aren't looking good financially for Jimi? "He's also starting to do a bit of reality now. He's now also realized he has to do something. He hasn't paid any child support all year." And then Yeliz continues: "I don't think he had any real help back then as a child."
As a child star, including Uwe Ochsenknecht's son in "Die wilden Kerle", he earned very well, but: "A car here and there - he just squandered it all. Nobody really paid attention!"
She never lent him any money, but: "I moved to Berlin for him and we said we'd share the rent. But at some point it was like this: I paid, but half of it never came. And then it came to light more and more that he was in debt. Sometimes the police came to the door. Then they said that if he didn't pay the 50 euros, he'd go to jail. I took care of things like that - of course."
"Please the tits!"
Lilly, Alessia and Sam had to snack their way through the jungle kiosk on Wednesday. Yeliz went first: two spoons of cockroach and maggot larvae and a portion of mushy stinky tofu were her choice. The 31-year-old had two and a half minutes to eat everything. She spat the first spoonful of stinky tofu back into the cup, then tried again. Sam encouraged her: "Think of something tasty, think of Jannik!" "I did the same with the penis," Yeliz countered with her mouth full and then spat it all out. No stars.
Lilly chooses pureed chicken feet. Without stopping, the model swallowed the 500 milliliters and then shouted: "Fuck off!" First star. "I'll take the breasts, please the tits," Sam ordered from kiosk owner Matt. Sam had to swallow two pig teats in one minute. He tried, chewed, chewed, chewed ... "Keep it up, Sam," Yeliz cheered him on. But time was up before he could swallow it all. "Did you really try?" Jan asked critically and Lilly also looked stunned.
Yeliz then failed with a portion of chicken hearts, while Lilly fought her way through several sow uteri and drank pureed bull brains. This earned her two more stars. Last but not least, a miracle happened: Sam drank half a liter of pureed buffalo penis and was awarded a star. The three stars left with four out of twelve stars - three from Lilly, one from Sam and none from Yeliz.
