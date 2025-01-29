Karpathos
Karpathos – dream destination in the Aegean Sea
Karpathos is still considered a real insider tip among Greece connoisseurs. The rugged beauty of the island is just waiting to be discovered.
Mass tourism? You won't find it on the second largest Dodecanese island (yet). Thank goodness, because due to its location on the edge of the southern Aegean, Karpathos opened up to tourism relatively late. Those who want to experience the original Greece will not be disappointed. Bathing bays, one more beautiful than the next, are lined up around the island. You just have to decide whether you prefer the fine sandy beaches of Amoopi and Lefkos or the pebble beaches on the east coast. What they all have in common is wonderfully clear turquoise-blue water.
We stay at the Amoopi Bay Hotel, a traditional-style building high above the bay of the same name. The view from our balcony is magnificent, but the almost one hundred steps from reception to our room several times a day are quite a challenge. Nevertheless, we are happy to accept the short walk down to the sea. All the beaches are public, and for 20 euros a day we are soon lying under one of the colorful umbrellas. For now. Because the island has much more to offer. If you want to go on a discovery tour, either book a rental car or one of the excursions offered by tour operators such as TUI.
INFO
GENERAL INFORMATION:www.visitgreece.gr/
OFFER:
- In summer 2025, TUI offers three weekly departures from Vienna to Karpathos as well as one weekly departure each from Graz, Salzburg and Innsbruck. Excursion boats offer tours to the most beautiful bays.
- 7 nights in the Hotel Amoopi Bay with breakfast cost (e.g. on May 29) from € 529 per person with flights from/to Vienna.
- Information & booking at any good travel agency and at www.tui.at/karpathos, or excursions and experiences at www.tuimusement.com
For example to the mountain villages in the heart of the island, such as the former island capital Aperi, which is considered the richest place on Karpathos. Othos, the highest village on the island, is also worth a detour. Near the parish church of Methamórphosis tou Sotira on the main road is a small museum of local history, which the inhabitants of the surrounding villages created together in 1989 and which shows how people lived and worked here.
Olympos - a gem in the north
Olympos in the inaccessible north of the island is considered one of the most beautiful villages in the entire Aegean and a center of traditional consciousness. Small, interlocking white and pastel-colored houses nestle closely together on the side of a mountain cone facing away from the sea. The village church with its bell tower sits enthroned in the center. Numerous, mostly dilapidated windmills also stand along the mountain flanks. Only one road leads from Spoa to the remote mountain village. Since 2012, the 20 kilometers have been paved.
However, if you come by car, you have to leave it in the parking lot at the entrance to the village. The narrow, winding alleyways are repeatedly interrupted by steps and can only be explored on foot. A visit to Olympos is a bit like a trip back in time. This is evident from the fact that the women still wear traditional costumes, consisting of a white robe with hand-embroidered borders on the collar, skirt hem and cuffs, a dark embroidered coat and a floral apron, as a matter of course. Black embroidered headscarves and brown goatskin boots complete the outfit. We let ourselves drift and finally stand on the trapezoidal square in front of the Panagia church.
The Pope is having a chat with one of his flock and when he notices us, he waves us in. The church is dedicated to Our Lady and is richly decorated with frescoes. Tired and hungry, we then look for a shady spot in one of the many taverns around the church. On the menu we discover "makarounes", handmade pasta with olive oil, roasted onions and grated goat's cheese. This specialty is a must-try. The verdict: hearty, but simply delicious!
A bus shuttles between Amoopi and the lively island capital of Pigadia several times a day. From the bus station, we can reach the center in just a few minutes. Souvenir stores, boutiques and cozy tavernas alternate. The port, the hub for ferries and excursion boats, is also just around the corner. Locals and tourists meet for a sundowner in the cafés and restaurants along the promenade. And we also end the day with a glass of ouzo.
Eva Bukovec
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.