Karpathos – dream destination in the Aegean Sea

We stay at the Amoopi Bay Hotel, a traditional-style building high above the bay of the same name. The view from our balcony is magnificent, but the almost one hundred steps from reception to our room several times a day are quite a challenge. Nevertheless, we are happy to accept the short walk down to the sea. All the beaches are public, and for 20 euros a day we are soon lying under one of the colorful umbrellas. For now. Because the island has much more to offer. If you want to go on a discovery tour, either book a rental car or one of the excursions offered by tour operators such as TUI.