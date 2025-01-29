“Nightrace” as a turbo boost for the entire Enns Valley

The Planai lifts also played an important role in this development. There may be one or two locals and competitors who roll their eyes in annoyance when boss Georg Bliem presents a new, multi-million cable car project almost every year - but anyone who takes a closer look at the subject matter will inevitably come to the conclusion that these investments are without discussion for the entire region. The Planai lifts have blossomed into an absolute model company and are now regarded as one of the best, if not the best, cable car operators in Austria.