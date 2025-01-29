Region benefits
“Nightrace” as a turbo boost for the entire Enns Valley
Every year, when the floodlights shine on the Planai and the world's best skiers plunge into the valley, Schladming is in an exceptional mood. The entire region has benefited enormously from the appeal of the legendary Nightrace.
"A slalom, and at night - you'll be on your own!" When "Mr. Nightrace" Hans Grogl tells the story of how many Schladming locals reacted when they heard from him that a World Cup night slalom would be held on the Planai in January 1997, you can't help but smile even after the umpteenth time. After all, 25,000 ski fans flocked to Schladming for the first edition and witnessed the victory of Italian ski legend Alberto Tomba.
The rest is history, so to speak, and the Nightrace is still fascinating 28 years later. Even when the weather gods don't play ball, as they did during the giant slalom on Tuesday, a unique atmosphere develops in the finish stadium. And it was the floodlit spectacle that made the steep upward development of the town, which today has a population of around 6500, possible in the first place. By hosting the 2013 World Ski Championships, Schladming has cemented its reputation as a ski metropolis far beyond the borders of Styria.
The Planai lifts also played an important role in this development. There may be one or two locals and competitors who roll their eyes in annoyance when boss Georg Bliem presents a new, multi-million cable car project almost every year - but anyone who takes a closer look at the subject matter will inevitably come to the conclusion that these investments are without discussion for the entire region. The Planai lifts have blossomed into an absolute model company and are now regarded as one of the best, if not the best, cable car operators in Austria.
Schladming's mayor Hermann Trinker stated in the "Krone" interview, not entirely without justification: "Tourism is our lifeblood." No other region in Styria records more overnight stays (3.9 million!), in the Schladming-Dachstein region alone tourism secures 3,600 jobs, in total there are even 20,000. It is therefore only to be welcomed that Trinker has now made it clear that the region will once again bid for a World Ski Championships. There is no shortage of visions in Ennstal today.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.