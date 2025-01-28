State subsidizes housing construction with 184 million euros

The state of Vorarlberg likes to boast that it offers the "best housing subsidy in Austria". Subsidy recipients can choose between an interest rate of 0.25 percent for the first five years, which rises to 1.5 percent by the 35th year, or a fixed interest rate of 1.25 percent for 35 years. The support services are awarded according to social and ecological criteria in particular. The corresponding guidelines will remain in place in the future, but there is significantly more money in the pot this year: the state budget has budgeted EUR 183.8 million for all housing subsidies (new construction, renovation, housing assistance, etc.), which is 14% more than in 2024.