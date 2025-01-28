Bulls opponent Atlético
Much more than just second fiddle in Madrid
Atlético Madrid, Salzburg's last opponents in the Champions League, have blossomed into one of the top teams in Europe over the past 15 years. The main reason for this is the successful Argentinian coach Diego Simeone.
The biggest highlight of this year's Champions League season is already behind the Bulls with their appearance at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. However, another clash with a mega-club awaits them tomorrow (21). Atlético may not exude quite as much glitz and glamor as rivals Real, but they are still much more than just second fiddle in Madrid!
The "Rojiblancos", who have always been considered a working-class club, were founded in 1903 and can therefore look back on a proud history. In 1926, Atlético were one of the founding members of the Spanish league, which they won for the first time in 1940. Ten more league titles have followed to date.
However, the club also went through extremely difficult times, standing in the shadow of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona for many years and even being relegated to the second division in 2000. They returned to the top flight in 2002, but were slow to regain their position at the top.
Three-way battle for the title
This was then achieved with coach Diego Simeone. The Argentinian, who had played for Atlético as a player and was considered a hotshot, took over in 2011 and is still in charge. Under his direction, the title duel (Real and Barça) became a three-way battle in Spain again. And the team also played its way into the international limelight, winning the Europa League twice and reaching the final of the premier class twice.
Speaking of which, the team around top star Antoine Griezmann is also one of the favorites this year. Before the match in Salzburg, Atlético are in fifth place in the league standings. In comparison: city rivals Real are only in 16th place!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.