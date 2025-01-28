Much more than just second fiddle in Madrid

Three-way battle for the title

This was then achieved with coach Diego Simeone. The Argentinian, who had played for Atlético as a player and was considered a hotshot, took over in 2011 and is still in charge. Under his direction, the title duel (Real and Barça) became a three-way battle in Spain again. And the team also played its way into the international limelight, winning the Europa League twice and reaching the final of the premier class twice.