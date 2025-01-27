Hofer: “An insult to all Burgenlanders”

"A mess"

For him, Hacker's demand is a "mess" and an "insult to the many commuters from Burgenland who work in Vienna and have helped to build the city". The SPÖ in Vienna is thus showing that every asylum seeker from distant countries is more important to them than a patient from Burgenland. "Anyone who visits an outpatient clinic in Vienna can clearly see that it is not the Burgenlanders who are causing overcrowded waiting areas. Separate waiting times would be an unbelievable humiliation for every patient from Burgenland."