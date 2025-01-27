"Hacker regulation"
Hofer: “An insult to all Burgenlanders”
Following Governor Doskozil, Norbert Hofer from the FPÖ has also criticized the idea of Vienna's City Health Councillor Hacker, who wants to introduce longer waiting times for operations for patients from other federal states.
As reported, SPÖ City Councillor for Health Peter Hacker is thinking about further tightening up surgery times for patients from other federal states in Viennese hospitals after the upper limit: "It is conceivable to introduce separate waiting times."
After Governor Hans Peter Doskozil vehemently spoke out against this obvious discrimination against Burgenland residents in the "Krone" newspaper, FPÖ leader Norbert Hofer has now also spoken out. "When two people argue, the third suffers. The third party is the patient from Burgenland."
"A mess"
For him, Hacker's demand is a "mess" and an "insult to the many commuters from Burgenland who work in Vienna and have helped to build the city". The SPÖ in Vienna is thus showing that every asylum seeker from distant countries is more important to them than a patient from Burgenland. "Anyone who visits an outpatient clinic in Vienna can clearly see that it is not the Burgenlanders who are causing overcrowded waiting areas. Separate waiting times would be an unbelievable humiliation for every patient from Burgenland."
I recommend Mr. Hacker not to show up in Burgenland - he would not be sure of a friendly reception here.
Norbert Hofer, FPÖ-Frontmann im Burgenland
Hofer therefore calls on Governor Doskozil "not to let the comrades in Vienna off the hook. And I recommend Mr. Hacker not to show up in Burgenland - he would not be sure of a friendly reception."
Criticism also comes from the Vienna FPÖ: "Hacker's proposal to extend waiting times for patients from other provinces is absurd," says health spokesman Wolfgang Seidl. "Instead of playing people off against each other, we need efficient management and a fair distribution of resources."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.