Ice Hockey League
Explosive mix also at Vienna Capitals
Established ice bulls march away at the front, the "young guns" stand their ground. After the gala against KAC, the next test awaits today, Sunday, in Vienna. Only one crack comes down from the long list of absentees: Niki Kraus makes his comeback after a long break.
Oliver David has something to say after every Eisbullen game. After the sensational 5:0 gala against KAC in front of a sold-out Eisarena crowd, Salzburg's coach had a lot to say.
"The energy was there right from the start, the execution was right at the back and at the front. And with the goals came belief in ourselves and joy." That laid the foundation "for a night to remember, away from play-offs and championship titles".
With the impressive performance of the young Bulls. They impressed with their mixture: the established Murphy, Huber, Hochkofler, Rowe (scored for the first time in 22 games) and Co., plus the "young guns" Hörl, Wurzer, Lanzinger and Kolarik, who provided two assists.
"They come from the academy and fit in brilliantly. The work they do there can't be praised highly enough," said David. He reported on the special match preparation for the boys on match day and cab rides for the students to training.
Of course, there have also been strong Bulls performances in the past, despite absences. Like several times in Bolzano or at home against Linz in 2023, which was also followed by a resounding 1:8 defeat in Klagenfurt.
That should not be an issue today when the David crew, who have won eight of their last ten ice hockey league games, face the Vienna Capitals. The trip has been brought forward to Saturday, with Kraus (who missed 25 games after knee surgery) making his comeback.
Mario Huber, who continues as captain: "Hard work in combination with our system - that's basically hard to beat."
The Viennese are only four points ahead of Vorarlberg in the battle for the pre-play-offs. Coach Fleming, Zell "co" Scholz and Starkbaum were given one-year extensions this week.
