Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

With Interwetten

VIP package for the World Ski Championships!

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 12:42

Interwetten, official main sponsor of the World Ski Championships in Saalbach, is giving away an exclusive VIP package: overnight stay in a hotel and VIP tickets to the races. Take part now and become part of the biggest skiing highlight of the year with Interwetten!

0 Kommentare

From February 4 to 16, Saalbach will be transformed into the center of international skiing. The best athletes in the world will be competing for the coveted medals against a breathtaking Alpine backdrop. The World Ski Championships are not only a major sporting event, but also a social highlight that attracts fans from all over the world to Saalbach. With spectacular races, a thrilling atmosphere and a perfectly organized event infrastructure, the World Ski Championships offer an incomparable experience for all visitors.

This is what you can win with Interwetten:
Interwetten, official main sponsor of the World Ski Championships, is giving away an exclusive VIP package that offers everything you need for an unforgettable experience:

  • Hotel accommodation from February 3 to 7 in Saalbach
  • VIP tickets for the competitions until February 7 with access to the best seats

Experience the excitement of the World Ski Championships up close and enjoy the comfort of a first-class hotel. With VIP tickets, you are right in the middle of the action and can follow the highlights of winter sports up close.

How to take part
Simply open an Interwetten account and deposit at least 10 euros - and you have the chance to win this exclusive experience! Take your chance to be part of the World Ski Championships. With Interwetten, this winter will be a real highlight!

Take part now and win!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf