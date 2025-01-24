VIP package for the World Ski Championships!

From February 4 to 16, Saalbach will be transformed into the center of international skiing. The best athletes in the world will be competing for the coveted medals against a breathtaking Alpine backdrop. The World Ski Championships are not only a major sporting event, but also a social highlight that attracts fans from all over the world to Saalbach. With spectacular races, a thrilling atmosphere and a perfectly organized event infrastructure, the World Ski Championships offer an incomparable experience for all visitors.