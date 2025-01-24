With Interwetten
VIP package for the World Ski Championships!
Interwetten, official main sponsor of the World Ski Championships in Saalbach, is giving away an exclusive VIP package: overnight stay in a hotel and VIP tickets to the races. Take part now and become part of the biggest skiing highlight of the year with Interwetten!
From February 4 to 16, Saalbach will be transformed into the center of international skiing. The best athletes in the world will be competing for the coveted medals against a breathtaking Alpine backdrop. The World Ski Championships are not only a major sporting event, but also a social highlight that attracts fans from all over the world to Saalbach. With spectacular races, a thrilling atmosphere and a perfectly organized event infrastructure, the World Ski Championships offer an incomparable experience for all visitors.
This is what you can win with Interwetten:
Interwetten, official main sponsor of the World Ski Championships, is giving away an exclusive VIP package that offers everything you need for an unforgettable experience:
- Hotel accommodation from February 3 to 7 in Saalbach
- VIP tickets for the competitions until February 7 with access to the best seats
Experience the excitement of the World Ski Championships up close and enjoy the comfort of a first-class hotel. With VIP tickets, you are right in the middle of the action and can follow the highlights of winter sports up close.
How to take part
Simply open an Interwetten account and deposit at least 10 euros - and you have the chance to win this exclusive experience! Take your chance to be part of the World Ski Championships. With Interwetten, this winter will be a real highlight!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.