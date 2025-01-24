Companies are increasingly turning away from Tesla

"Elon Musk's actions, now more or less in a government function, have made us sit up and take notice," said Badenova board member Hans-Martin Hellebrand even before the change of power in the White House. The energy manager criticized that the activities of the US entrepreneur were weakening Germany as a business location. "We will not accept that." Eleven Tesla vehicles are still on the road at Badenova until the end of the leasing contracts, but the supplier no longer wants any new cars of the brand.