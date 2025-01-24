Musk effect
Companies are increasingly turning away from Tesla
Individual companies such as the German energy supplier Badenova, the green energy provider Lichtblick and the drugstore chain Rossmann want to avoid new Tesla cars in future. According to the respective companies, this has been triggered by various statements and the actions of Tesla boss Elon Musk.
"Elon Musk's actions, now more or less in a government function, have made us sit up and take notice," said Badenova board member Hans-Martin Hellebrand even before the change of power in the White House. The energy manager criticized that the activities of the US entrepreneur were weakening Germany as a business location. "We will not accept that." Eleven Tesla vehicles are still on the road at Badenova until the end of the leasing contracts, but the supplier no longer wants any new cars of the brand.
The house construction company Viebrockhaus has said that it has decided not to buy any more Tesla products in general. Tesla revolutionized e-mobility in Germany and stood for new ideas, explained CEO Lars Viebrock recently. "However, we can no longer support the path we are currently on."
"Incompatible"
The drugstore chain Rossmann had already announced last summer that it would no longer be purchasing any more Teslas for its fleet. The company justified the decision with "the incompatibility between the statements of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the values that Tesla represents with its products".
"Trump has repeatedly called climate change a hoax - this stance stands in stark contrast to Tesla's mission to help protect the environment through the production of electric cars," Rossmann emphasized in a press release, referring to an earlier tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk from 2018, in which he had written: "Tesla exists to reduce the risk of catastrophic climate change affecting all species on Earth. [...]".
Tesla remains silent
Tesla itself did not initially comment on the question of boycotts. "We do not comment on this," said a spokeswoman for Tesla's only e-car plant in Europe when asked in Grünheide near Berlin. Tech billionaire Musk had made an election recommendation for the AfD on Platform X. Shortly after taking office, the new US President Donald Trump made a committee official in which Musk's confidant is to help drastically cut US government spending.
Business ethicists: boycotts can force people to act
Business ethicist Michael Aßländer from the International University Institute Zittau at the Technical University of Dresden told the German Press Agency that the way for companies to do without goods or services is fundamentally promising. Slumping sales figures - for example due to a consumer boycott - would force companies to act.
However: "Individual decisions by comparatively small companies to avoid the products of certain manufacturers in their purchasing policy in future may make for good PR, but will have little effect." Tesla is unlikely to be impressed if a regional German company no longer concludes car leasing contracts.
