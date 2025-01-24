Pair of brothers attacked cab driver

While the 26-year-old second defendant admits to having slapped the taxi driver in the face due to insults, the 42-year-old taxi driver claims to have been punched in the face by the man, who was drunk at the time. "I then fled, but was caught up again by the attackers and knocked down." He received at least 20 blows. The younger of the two also threatened him with a knife. A cab colleague then rushed to his aid. However, his statements consist more of speculation about what happened.