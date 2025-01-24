Arnie’s climate auction raises a record 1.55 million euros

Schwarzenegger solo and in a great mood

Before the dinner and auction in the riding hall of the Stanglwirt, his "body and stomach hotel", Schwarzenegger was in high spirits as he faced the flurry of flashbulbs on the red carpet. Flown in directly from New York from the filming of the Christmas movie "The Man with the Bag", "Arnie" walked towards the riding hall with a broad grin - and this year without girlfriend Heather Milligan.