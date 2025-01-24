Celebrities at the Stanglwirt
Arnie’s climate auction raises a record 1.55 million euros
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Climate Charity Auction, which took place on Thursday evening at the Stanglwirt in Goingen as part of the Hahnenkamm Races, raised a record 1.55 million euros in its fourth edition.
300,000 euros of this will go to the "L.A. Firefighters", i.e. the firefighters in Los Angeles, announced a spokesperson for the "Styrian Oak" climate initiative. They had been stretched to the limit by the devastating fires in Schwarzenegger's adopted home.
Luxury watch and more were auctioned off
The Hollywood star and former Californian governor had already declared in recent days that he would donate one million dollars (961,168.78 euros) from his private fortune to three organizations.
The auction proceeds on Thursday evening were also impressive. A luxury Audemars Piguet watch from Schwarzenegger's private collection, for example, fetched 170,000 euros. The sum was then doubled to 340,000 euros with a donation to the firefighters in Los Angeles.
A joint fitness training session with the "Terminator" was auctioned off for 100,000 euros.
Schwarzenegger solo and in a great mood
Before the dinner and auction in the riding hall of the Stanglwirt, his "body and stomach hotel", Schwarzenegger was in high spirits as he faced the flurry of flashbulbs on the red carpet. Flown in directly from New York from the filming of the Christmas movie "The Man with the Bag", "Arnie" walked towards the riding hall with a broad grin - and this year without girlfriend Heather Milligan.
You could tell that Schwarzenegger is playing Santa Claus in his latest movie. His white beard was even more pronounced than usual.
Apart from girlfriend Heather, no other family members were present at the start of the Hahnenkamm Days. Instead, the "Styrian Oak" walked across the red carpet with "Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative" Director Monika Langthaler and Stanglwirt Junior Manager Maria Hauser.
Once again, many celebrities responded to Schwarzenegger's call. Among those spotted on the red carpet were: "Arnie" special guest and ex-bodybuilder Ralf Moeller, model Barbara Meier with her husband and entrepreneur Klemens Hallmann, actor Matthias Schweighöfer and his entourage, pop singer and TV presenter Giovanni Zarrella with his wife Jana Ina Zarrella, The BossHoss, actor Mark Keller and colleague Luise Bähr.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
