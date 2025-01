Knife, pepper spray: party night ends wildly

The first victim was a 17-year-old. He was approached in the parking lot by six strangers and asked for money. When he said he had none on him, the teenager was suddenly grabbed by the jacket by one of the strangers. The stranger pulled out a knife and demanded cash with the words "Give money". However, the 17-year-old was able to break away and run to his friends at the entrance to the pub. They then called the police. However, the rowdy group had already left by the time the police arrived.