Vienna Ice Dream attracts fans from all over the world

Even before the official inauguration in the evening, the ice was stormed: in its 30th season, the Vienna Ice Dream has been a crowd-puller for locals and guests from abroad from the very first moment - including some who plan their trip to Vienna especially for it or even come here just for this reason.
The "soft opening" of the 30th Vienna Ice Dream was anything but an insider tip: hours before the spectacular evening opening with Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ), hundreds of skaters were already bustling around on the ice from 10 am. There was room for everyone on this year's more than 10,000 square meters of ice: school classes, experienced skaters and tourists - including those who travel to Vienna especially for the spectacle, even from overseas.
"Dream team from the city and the essence of ice skating"
Sandra (41), for example, knows ice skating mainly from indoor arenas: She lives in the sunny US state of Florida and has planned her vacation in Austria around the Ice Dream - for her, the event is "the dream combination of the city and the essence of ice skating": against the backdrop of the Ringstrasse, "to feel the freedom and the wind in your hair - it's so cool." But Vienna also has challenges in store for the part-time ice skating instructor: "I've never skated downhill in my life!" She first had to get used to the two-storey course: "My tip: get down on your knees, then it goes better."
The three Spanish students Miriam, Ane and Natalia (all 21) were in Vienna anyway, but changed their travel plans because of the ice cream parlor: They dropped by Rathausplatz the day before the opening, asked what was being set up and decided: It's a must-see for them. But even the Viennese know what they like about the Eistraum. If David's (39) work in an architecture firm allows it, he comes here twice a day: in the morning, when there is more space, and again in the evening for the party atmosphere.
Only a few "ghost riders" spoil the fun
The fact that children, beginners and professionals like him share the ice doesn't bother him. He praises the audience for being very considerate. And even for him as an experienced skater, attractions such as the course across the park are a reason to come here: "It's a change and it's also fun." However, he advises that clearer signage on which direction to take on the course could help prevent "wrong turns" among newcomers.
Like every year, David has also bought a season ticket this year. In his opinion, this is also the best deal financially for frequent skaters in Vienna. From now until March 2, it's not just free ice every day from 10 am to 10 pm!
