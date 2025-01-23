Vienna Ice Dream attracts fans from all over the world

"Dream team from the city and the essence of ice skating"

Sandra (41), for example, knows ice skating mainly from indoor arenas: She lives in the sunny US state of Florida and has planned her vacation in Austria around the Ice Dream - for her, the event is "the dream combination of the city and the essence of ice skating": against the backdrop of the Ringstrasse, "to feel the freedom and the wind in your hair - it's so cool." But Vienna also has challenges in store for the part-time ice skating instructor: "I've never skated downhill in my life!" She first had to get used to the two-storey course: "My tip: get down on your knees, then it goes better."