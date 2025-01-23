“You can’t compare women with men”

After ten years in men's soccer, Schriebl only switched to the Bergheim women's team last year, consistently improving results in the fall and leading his squad to fifth place. For ÖFB sports director Peter Schöttel, the 46-year-old was therefore immediately a potential candidate. "There were many discussions, including with international candidates, but it quickly became clear who the choice would be." After the 0:1 in Scotland on the way to the 2023 World Cup, the ÖFB women also missed out on the 2025 European Championship, and the new coach should bring a breath of fresh air to the team, which also seems necessary.