Neo-team boss Schriebl
“You can’t compare women with men”
New boss, new drive: neo-team boss Alexander Schriebl presented his ideas for the women's team in Vienna and explained why you shouldn't constantly compare the sexes on the pitch.
After ten years in men's soccer, Schriebl only switched to the Bergheim women's team last year, consistently improving results in the fall and leading his squad to fifth place. For ÖFB sports director Peter Schöttel, the 46-year-old was therefore immediately a potential candidate. "There were many discussions, including with international candidates, but it quickly became clear who the choice would be." After the 0:1 in Scotland on the way to the 2023 World Cup, the ÖFB women also missed out on the 2025 European Championship, and the new coach should bring a breath of fresh air to the team, which also seems necessary.
Focus on defense
Schriebl already found positive words at his first press conference: "You can't always compare women with men, the focus is on empathy. With my pioneering women in Bergheim, I played a type of soccer that wasn't typical, but proved to be extremely successful - and that's exactly how I want to continue with the ÖFB women."
The Salzburg player sees the basis for a successful game above all in the defense, which is not yet fully developed in the women's national team. The main challenge in the coming weeks and months will be to strengthen confidence and team spirit within the squad. The Scottish team awaits in the Nations League match in Ried on February 21. It is not yet clear whether former team manager Irene Fuhrmann will remain with the ÖFB team in a different role. Schöttel does not rule out a future collaboration.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.