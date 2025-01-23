Streif extreme
Kitz madness: With an airplane under the finish arch
Red Bull madness on the Streif! Dario Costa is one of the best stunt and aerobatic pilots in the world and once again impressively demonstrated this during his unique tour of the course in Kitzbühel. The 44-year-old Italian, who has lived in Salzburg since 2013, gives ski fans a unique view of the most legendary and arguably most spectacular downhill course in the world with his flight. With this course preview, he is the first pilot ever to fly down a ski race course in an airplane (see video above).
.312 meters long, an altitude difference of 860 meters from the start at 1,665 meters above sea level to the finish and a maximum gradient of an almost unbelievable 85 percent: these are the key data of the legendary Streif, probably the most difficult downhill course in the world. Mousetrap, steep slope, Alte Schneise, Hausbergkante, traverse and then the final finish jump: every single passage is a challenge for the speed stars. But before the best downhill skiers conquer the icy slope as part of the 85th Hahnenkamm Race 2025, aerobatic pilot Dario Costa took a look at the "Streif": But not on skis, but as befits a former Red Bull Air Race pilot, with his Zivko Edge 540 as close to the track as possible and at top speeds of 350 km/h. With these maneuvers, he surprises none other than US ski star Daron Rahlves, the former winner of the 2003 Hahnenkamm Downhill, during his own inspection of the course.
The Streif Challenge
For decades, the legendary Hahnenkamm races in Kitzbühel have captivated sports fans as the speed stars push themselves to the limits of what is possible. With wide jumps, tight bends and breathtaking speeds, the Streif demands absolute precision and top performance from the ski stars in the super-G and downhill. But the spectacular course is not only a very special challenge for the ski stars. Dario Costa dared to perform an unprecedented aerial maneuver: a course preview of the Streif - a world premiere at the Hahnenkamm Race with top speeds of over 350 km/h and centrifugal forces of over 10 g. This means that he was pressed into the seat with ten times the force of gravity. In comparison: in Formula 1 cars, up to 6 g act on the drivers in high-speed corners and during braking. Dario Costa also incorporated two extremely demanding maneuvers, the Red Bull bend at the edge of the Hausberg and the Audi bend in the finish stadium, which set the pulse racing.
