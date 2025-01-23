Kitz madness: With an airplane under the finish arch

The Streif Challenge

For decades, the legendary Hahnenkamm races in Kitzbühel have captivated sports fans as the speed stars push themselves to the limits of what is possible. With wide jumps, tight bends and breathtaking speeds, the Streif demands absolute precision and top performance from the ski stars in the super-G and downhill. But the spectacular course is not only a very special challenge for the ski stars. Dario Costa dared to perform an unprecedented aerial maneuver: a course preview of the Streif - a world premiere at the Hahnenkamm Race with top speeds of over 350 km/h and centrifugal forces of over 10 g. This means that he was pressed into the seat with ten times the force of gravity. In comparison: in Formula 1 cars, up to 6 g act on the drivers in high-speed corners and during braking. Dario Costa also incorporated two extremely demanding maneuvers, the Red Bull bend at the edge of the Hausberg and the Audi bend in the finish stadium, which set the pulse racing.