Hotel fire: death toll continues to rise

Mutual recriminations

While anger over the disaster is growing on social media, the central government and those responsible in the municipality of Bolu continue to blame each other. The local mayor, Tanju Özcan from the country's strongest opposition party CHP, said that the Ministry of Tourism was responsible because the hotel was located in a tourist area. Tourism Minister Nuri Ersoy, on the other hand, said that the local fire department had approved the fire safety measures at the hotel.