Record! Real Madrid breaks the billion mark in turnover

Manchester City with the highest TV revenue

According to Deloitte, Real is unrivaled in matchday revenue (247.6 million) and in sponsorship and merchandising (481.5 million). England's champions Manchester City (343.1 million) are number one in terms of TV revenue. The top 20 European clubs in terms of revenue generated €11.2 billion in 2023/24, which corresponds to an increase of six percent.