Positive signals: “With Vinc, you know …”

Kriechmayr's participation in the World Championships would be very important for Austria. After all, the ÖSV team - which has traveled to the Hahnenkamm races without its number one skier Vincent Kriechmayr after he suffered a pulled inner ligament in his right knee in Wengen - is still not getting any rest. Not only have the performances of the veterans not been right so far this season and ahead of the home World Championships, but they also have to deal professionally with the now numerous absences.