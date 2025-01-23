Thanks to the Planai, the World Ski Championships are also illuminated

Departure to Saalbach

This leaves only six days for set-up and dismantling as well as the approximately 100-kilometer route between Schladming and Saalbach. However, OC boss Andreas Schwab remains calm: "It's relatively quick. The poles are anchored with ground nails, so you don't even need a concrete foundation and everything is sustainable. Basically, you lead them there and just have to plug them in as soon as the corresponding underground cables have been laid." In this way, the World Ski Championships will soon be lit up.