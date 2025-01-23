Nightrace Schladming
Thanks to the Planai, the World Ski Championships are also illuminated
The floodlights make the ski races in Schladming something very special. In a few days' time, the World Championships in Saalbach will also get a taste of this.
While the ski world is currently looking towards Kitzbühel, the Nightrace in Schladming is already casting its shadow. The final preparations for the giant slalom (January 28) and the slalom (January 29) are being made on the Planai.
After the award ceremony late on Wednesday evening, not only the majority of the athletes will be heading to the World Championships in Saalbach, but also eleven mobile floodlight masts! They will be used in the first race - the parallel team competition on February 4. On loan from Styria to the Salzburg World Championship organizers.
Departure to Saalbach
This leaves only six days for set-up and dismantling as well as the approximately 100-kilometer route between Schladming and Saalbach. However, OC boss Andreas Schwab remains calm: "It's relatively quick. The poles are anchored with ground nails, so you don't even need a concrete foundation and everything is sustainable. Basically, you lead them there and just have to plug them in as soon as the corresponding underground cables have been laid." In this way, the World Ski Championships will soon be lit up.
