Free buses for guests
Increased public transport offer for the World Ski Championships in Saalbach
Saalbach is gearing up for the World Ski Championships from February 4 to 16 - also in terms of public transport. In order to guarantee the thousands of guests a pleasant journey to the races, the Salzburger Verkehrsbund and ÖBB are increasing their services.
On race days, admission tickets will also count as public transport tickets from six hours before the start of the race. "The eyes of the world are on us and we can be proud to host this extraordinary event. We are delighted that the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships are cooperating so closely with the ÖSV to provide visitors with a comfortable and environmentally friendly journey. The tickets offer fans a practical way to travel by public transport and at the same time make an important contribution to sustainable mobility. I wish the athletes all the best for a great and accident-free World Championships. I am particularly hoping for a successful team from Austria," says Deputy Governor Stefan Schnöll, looking forward to the major event.
35 vehicles in action
Johannes Gfrerer, Managing Director of Salzburger Verkehrsverbund GmbH, explains in a press release from Salzburger Verkehrsverbund: "We are delighted to be the 'Official Supplier of the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships Saalbach 2025' and have therefore massively expanded our transport services for the World Championships to enable fans to travel quickly and comfortably. This includes, among other things, increasing the frequency of the 680 line from Zell am See via Maishofen to Saalbach-Hinterglemm from an existing hourly service to an all-day 30-minute service. There is also a demand-responsive shuttle service from Maishofen station to the Stablberg World Cup parking lot and Hinterglemm bus terminal, which runs from around 7:00 am to 9:00 pm and 11:00 pm. We use a total of 35 vehicles, including 18m articulated buses, to get passengers to their destination quickly and comfortably. In addition, there is a 30-minute rail service from both directions, especially with extended services and additional courses on the S3 from Salzburg."
The local ski bus service between Saalbach and Hinterglemm will even run every 10 minutes, assures Gfrerr. "This will provide visitors with an ideal connection to the competition venues and fan miles."
The first medals will be awarded on February 6 with the women's super-G, the last race will be the men's slalom on February 16.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.