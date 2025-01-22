Increased public transport offer for the World Ski Championships in Saalbach

35 vehicles in action

Johannes Gfrerer, Managing Director of Salzburger Verkehrsverbund GmbH, explains in a press release from Salzburger Verkehrsverbund: "We are delighted to be the 'Official Supplier of the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships Saalbach 2025' and have therefore massively expanded our transport services for the World Championships to enable fans to travel quickly and comfortably. This includes, among other things, increasing the frequency of the 680 line from Zell am See via Maishofen to Saalbach-Hinterglemm from an existing hourly service to an all-day 30-minute service. There is also a demand-responsive shuttle service from Maishofen station to the Stablberg World Cup parking lot and Hinterglemm bus terminal, which runs from around 7:00 am to 9:00 pm and 11:00 pm. We use a total of 35 vehicles, including 18m articulated buses, to get passengers to their destination quickly and comfortably. In addition, there is a 30-minute rail service from both directions, especially with extended services and additional courses on the S3 from Salzburg."