Rapid also wanted him
Transfer to the Saudis fixed on the ski slope
After three years in Iran, Christopher Knett is now playing in Saudi Arabia - Rapid also wanted him.
Suddenly his cell phone rang in the middle of the ski slope in Obertauern. "We reached a verbal agreement there, then the contract was sent to me, I went to the hotel, signed the papers and went back to the slopes," laughs goalie Christopher Knett.
He is now between the posts at second division club Al-Arabi in Saudi Arabia until the summer. Coach Damir Buric, who played 52 games on the bench at Admira, and goalkeeping coach Walter Franta were keen to sign the 34-year-old. "In addition to the financial aspect, that was of course a very important factor. Both enjoy a very good reputation here," says Knett.
Successful debut
Two hours after the deal was finalized, Rapid contacted the club, who would have needed the Viennese as a firefighter for the professionals and the two-man team. Ex-Rapid coach Damir Canadi, currently at EN Paralimniou, would also have liked to bring Knett to Cyprus. After three years in Iran with Sepahan and Foolad, "Chrisi", whose new club is in third place and looking for promotion, is now embarking on a new adventure.
His family is joining him, and he has been given a house, pool and car in Unaiza. On his debut, he celebrated a 4:2 victory against Al-Adalah.
What are your first impressions of Saudi Arabia, where the World Cup will be held in 2034? "The city is very modern and clean. Soccer is extremely important. Superstars like Ronaldo and Benzema draw the crowds. You can tell that people have big plans. Buildings and stadiums are constantly being modernized."
The players also want for nothing at the training center. "The pitches are really great, and we have the perfect change of pace with the gym and sauna."
