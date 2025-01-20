State election 2025
SPÖ leader Doskozil wins the most preferential votes
It has been official since Monday evening: Hans Peter Doskozil remains the preferred vote emperor in Burgenland. Second place goes to Norbert Hofer.
Exactly 48,033 Burgenlanders voted for Hans Peter Doskozil on the SPÖ provincial list on election Sunday. Doskozil received the most votes, namely 10,268, in his home district of Oberwart, making him the undisputed preferred vote emperor in the provincial election.
Second place went to FPÖ leader Norbert Hofer, who received 29,628 votes on the Freedom Party's state list, with 6,459 also the most in his home district of Oberwart.
ÖVP top candidate Christian Sagartz follows in third place with 12,242 votes, only a quarter of Doskozil's total. A look at the regional constituency lists also reveals exciting constellations. For the first time in the Burgenland state election, the preferential votes decided which candidates on the district lists would enter the state parliament.
For the SPÖ in the Oberwart district, state councillor Leonhard Scheemann (2,424) slipped back to fourth place behind state leader Hans Peter Doskozil (6,134), National Council returnee Christian Drobits (4,133) and Christian Dax (2,648). Whether Schneemann will return to the government bench will be decided in the coming weeks. However, there have also been rumors that Schneemann is considering a move to the state holding company in exchange for giving up his position as a state councilor.
In the district of Neusiedl am See, state councillor Daniela Winkler was also ranked behind by the voters with 3,973 votes. With 5,333 preferential votes, Kilian Brandstätter managed to jump to first place.
Election day was particularly bitter for the ÖVP: the basic mandates in the district of Güssing and Mattersburg, the home district of top candidate Christian Sagartz, were also lost.
It is also still unclear whether former provincial parliament president and most recently member of parliament Verena Dunst (SPÖ), with her 1,006 preferential votes on the provincial list, will receive the confidence for a new term in the provincial parliament. According to Dunst, she is ready to continue to stand up for the concerns of the people. "Humbled and grateful for the great preferential vote result", Christian Drobits looks forward to his comeback in the state parliament. His former colleague in the National Council, Christian Ries, will enter the state parliament for the Freedom Party.
Of the 36 mandates, 22 will be allocated as basic mandates. The remaining seats will be allocated via the state lists.
