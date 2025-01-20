SPÖ leader Doskozil wins the most preferential votes

It is also still unclear whether former provincial parliament president and most recently member of parliament Verena Dunst (SPÖ), with her 1,006 preferential votes on the provincial list, will receive the confidence for a new term in the provincial parliament. According to Dunst, she is ready to continue to stand up for the concerns of the people. "Humbled and grateful for the great preferential vote result", Christian Drobits looks forward to his comeback in the state parliament. His former colleague in the National Council, Christian Ries, will enter the state parliament for the Freedom Party.