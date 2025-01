“Dangers on winter tours often underestimated”

Paths often still icy

"Unfortunately, the dangers of winter tours are often underestimated," says Christoph Preimesberger, Regional Director of the Upper Austrian Mountain Rescue Service: "You cool down much faster. In the valley below, everything is green, but in the forest and up on the mountain, the paths are often icy. You often can't see the blown-over markings very well, and people often underestimate how quickly it gets dark again."