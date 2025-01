Old demands for the “gravedigger” to resign

Reasons for the result

The ÖVP does not respond to this criticism and refers to the trust placed in them. Sagartz admits to a "very disappointing result", but points to circumstances: the upper limit on campaign costs, the short election campaign, the mood in federal politics, the ÖVP's U-turn at federal level, the controversial austerity package - none of this helped the ÖVP in Burgenland. "The population was not in the mood for fundamental change."