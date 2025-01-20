Trump’s inauguration: pomp meets personality cult

Oath of office followed by speech to the nation

According to the constitution, Biden's term of office ends at 6 pm Central European Time. By then, Trump must be sworn in as the new US President. The new "Commander-in-Chief" will then give his inaugural speech. At the inaugurations of Barack Obama, Trump and Biden, the speeches lasted around 20 minutes each. John F. Kennedy, for example, famously said: "Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask yourself what you can do for your country." Trump's speech is expected to be much more offensive.