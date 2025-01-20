How the inauguration goes
Trump’s inauguration: pomp meets personality cult
The inauguration of a US president is a major event that attracts worldwide attention (see livestream above). This is where protocol pomp meets US show business, garnished with a good dose of personality cult. For major donors and lobbyists, the day is considered one of the most important of a presidency. An overview.
He's back - and then he's gone again! The inauguration in Washington D.C. was moved inside the Capitol because of the "dangerous conditions". In short: it's bitterly cold. There is only room for around 600 spectators in the domed hall, which has been frantically prepared since then. It is the first time in 40 years that the inauguration has been held indoors. Ronald Reagan fled record-breaking minus 13 degrees Celsius back then.
Tickets for the relay handover at the Capitol and various balls afterwards could be purchased for millions. Due to the cold, however, people had to dig even deeper into their pockets. Many millionaires have now been thrown out again. Out into the cold to join the rank and file.
US entrepreneurs and billionaires Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos have checkbooks that are big enough. They are already in Washington. At various VIP events, such as a candlelight dinner with the presidential couple, they are vying for influence and a selfie with someone from the Trump clan. According to media reports, the total amount raised is expected to be around 200 million dollars. A record.
The handover of office on Monday will be much more diplomatic than at the last inauguration. Joe Biden will attend the ceremony. After his defeat and the storming of the Capitol, Donald Trump left the US capital in a rage four years ago.
Things get serious at 6 pm
Now the MAGA leader is celebrating his astonishing comeback - and actually only has one crucial task. Although the day is peppered with rituals, the constitution of the United States remains surprisingly taciturn. Around 6 p.m., after his running mate JD Vance is sworn in, Trump only has to take the following oath of office according to Article 2:
"I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."
This translates as: "I solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."
However, before Trump takes the oath of allegiance, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, on his mother's Bibles and those of Abraham Lincoln's inauguration, he still has a number of appointments to complete.
In the morning, the US President-elect will attend a service with his wife Melania at St. John's Church within walking distance of the White House, followed by tea with the Bidens - as an official welcome to his old place of work. Only then does the official ceremony take place in the Capitol.
There will also be entertainment at the swearing-in ceremony: the well-known country singer Carrie Underwood will sing the song "America the Beautiful". The national anthem will be performed by tenor Christopher Macchio at the ceremony. Country singer Lee Greenwood will also perform. The Village People will perform at one of the official presidential balls afterwards.
Oath of office followed by speech to the nation
According to the constitution, Biden's term of office ends at 6 pm Central European Time. By then, Trump must be sworn in as the new US President. The new "Commander-in-Chief" will then give his inaugural speech. At the inaugurations of Barack Obama, Trump and Biden, the speeches lasted around 20 minutes each. John F. Kennedy, for example, famously said: "Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask yourself what you can do for your country." Trump's speech is expected to be much more offensive.
Biden will then be given an official farewell before Trump retires to the President's Room in the Capitol, where he will sign his first documents. Traditionally, these are certificates of appointment, memoranda, proclamations or orders. The "Signing Ceremony" symbolizes the assumption of executive power.
Trump signs first decrees
Trump could sign his first executive orders here. In other words, binding presidential directives for employees of the executive branch. The decrees can specify or further develop existing laws or even decree a national emergency. In the first week of January, Trump spoke of up to 100 executive orders that he would like to implement quickly. The first of these are likely to include closing the border with Mexico and pardons for those convicted in the Capitol attack.
Decisions that change the world make you hungry. This is followed by a celebratory lunch at the Capitol with Trump, Vance and guests. The venue for the gathering is the National Hall of Fame in the Capitol, where 36 statues of important Americans are on display. It is not yet known what burger fan Trump will have served.
With a full stomach, the new president and his vice president will inspect the US military units. If they like what they see, they will slowly make their way back to the White House.
Into the night with Melania
After the presidential parade, which has been moved to a sports arena in the center of Washington, another signing ceremony is on the agenda at the White House - in the Oval Office, the president's official residence. Trump has announced various resolutions for his first day in office.
In the evening, Trump will attend three festive balls and plans to speak at all three events. Before he dances into his new reign with his First Lady Melania ...
