"When will the next snow come in Tyrol?", winter sports enthusiasts and ski resort operators will be asking themselves. The "Krone" asked the weather service Ubimet. Incidentally, there has been very little precipitation in the "Holy Land" since the beginning of the year.
"Monday will be mostly sunny," says Ubimet meteorologist Konstantin Brandes in an interview with the "Krone". A few clouds may gather here and there during the course of the day. The forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday is similar. According to the expert, temperatures will range between three and eight degrees.
Snow up to 800 meters on Thursday
The next cold front is in sight on Thursday, Brandes knows. "A cold front is moving from the Außerfern over Tyrol. However, the amount of precipitation will be manageable at five liters per square meter." In some parts of Tyrol, the snow line will first drop from 1700 to 1000 meters and later to 800 meters. "Innsbruck will therefore not turn white."
A hint of spring at the weekend
The cold front will be over again on Friday. "As things stand, the weekend will be dry and stable." So sun-seekers will get their money's worth again. The meteorologist predicts that temperatures could even be in the double digits.
In winter, it is normal for there to be so little precipitation. This has nothing to do with climate change.
Only 13 liters in Innsbruck since the beginning of the year
The last widespread precipitation in Tyrol was on 11 January. In general, the amounts have been relatively low since the beginning of the year. "In Innsbruck there have only been 13 liters per square meter, in Lienz only six." However, there was more in St. Anton with 40 liters, in Reutte with 50 liters and in the Tannheimer Tal with 80 liters.
Not yet a problem for nature
When asked whether such small amounts are normal, Brandes replies: "In winter, this is quite normal and not spectacular." There was also more precipitation in November and December. "So you can't put this down to climate change either." The moderate amounts of precipitation are not a problem for nature either.
The next cold front after this Thursday is likely to arrive in the middle of next week. "But that is still very uncertain," concludes the meteorologist.
