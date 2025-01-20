Only 13 liters in Innsbruck since the beginning of the year

The last widespread precipitation in Tyrol was on 11 January. In general, the amounts have been relatively low since the beginning of the year. "In Innsbruck there have only been 13 liters per square meter, in Lienz only six." However, there was more in St. Anton with 40 liters, in Reutte with 50 liters and in the Tannheimer Tal with 80 liters.