Burgenland election brings changes in the Federal Council

ÖVP has relative majority in the Federal Council

With 23 seats in future, the ÖVP will retain its relative majority in the Federal Council. The SPÖ has 18, the FPÖ now has 14, the Greens hold four seats and the NEOS one. If a blue-black coalition is formed at federal level, it would also have a simple majority of 37 seats in the Federal Council.