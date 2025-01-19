Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hörl also on the podium

Slovenian in the lead at half-time, ÖSV eagles lurking

Nachrichten
19.01.2025 17:02

The impressive winning streak of the ÖSV ski jumpers has continued in the first individual competition after the Four Hills Tournament. Daniel Tschofenig clearly won on Sunday in Zakopane ahead of Norway's Johann Andre Forfang and his team-mate Jan Hörl. The Slovenian Anze Lanisek, who was clearly leading at half-time, dropped back to fourth place. Michael Hayböck and Stefan Kraft finished sixth and seventh.

0 Kommentare

Tour winner Tschofenig ensured the eighth ÖSV triumph in a row with his fifth win of the season, the Carinthian and his team-mate were also unbeatable in the team jumping on Saturday. In the individual competition, it looked like the end of the red-white-red winning run after a fantastic jump by Lanisek on 145 m in the first round, but the Slovenian was unable to wrap up his big lead.

Hörl narrowly misses out on second place
Bischofshofen winner Tschofenig caught Lanisek with a strong final jump and also relegated Forfang to second place by 7.3 points. "I'm really surprised, I didn't think it would work out. The jump was really easy. The first one was a bit cautious. I took my heart in my hands and it worked," said Tschofenig, who will travel on to Oberstdorf for the ski flying competition with an increased lead in the overall World Cup.

Jan Hörl was only 0.1 points behind Forfang. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Jan Hörl was only 0.1 points behind Forfang.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Hörl was a wafer-thin 0.1 points off second place, but the man from Salzburg was relieved to have made it onto the podium again. "I didn't think it would turn out like this - cool, sensational, I'm very happy. A special podium," said Hörl.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
ÖSV
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf