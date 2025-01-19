Hörl also on the podium
Slovenian in the lead at half-time, ÖSV eagles lurking
The impressive winning streak of the ÖSV ski jumpers has continued in the first individual competition after the Four Hills Tournament. Daniel Tschofenig clearly won on Sunday in Zakopane ahead of Norway's Johann Andre Forfang and his team-mate Jan Hörl. The Slovenian Anze Lanisek, who was clearly leading at half-time, dropped back to fourth place. Michael Hayböck and Stefan Kraft finished sixth and seventh.
Tour winner Tschofenig ensured the eighth ÖSV triumph in a row with his fifth win of the season, the Carinthian and his team-mate were also unbeatable in the team jumping on Saturday. In the individual competition, it looked like the end of the red-white-red winning run after a fantastic jump by Lanisek on 145 m in the first round, but the Slovenian was unable to wrap up his big lead.
Hörl narrowly misses out on second place
Bischofshofen winner Tschofenig caught Lanisek with a strong final jump and also relegated Forfang to second place by 7.3 points. "I'm really surprised, I didn't think it would work out. The jump was really easy. The first one was a bit cautious. I took my heart in my hands and it worked," said Tschofenig, who will travel on to Oberstdorf for the ski flying competition with an increased lead in the overall World Cup.
Hörl was a wafer-thin 0.1 points off second place, but the man from Salzburg was relieved to have made it onto the podium again. "I didn't think it would turn out like this - cool, sensational, I'm very happy. A special podium," said Hörl.
