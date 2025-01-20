After blue successes
Academics’ Ball in Graz: gatherings to be expected
On Saturday, January 25, not only the Opera Redoute will take place, but also the Graz Academics' Ball. A demonstration by the "Offensive gegen Rechts" has already been registered - a major police operation in the city center is to be expected.
The 70th Academics' Ball is taking place in Graz next Saturday, and will once again bring demonstrations with it. The event, which is traditionally attended by fraternity members, is a thorn in the side of many. "With a blue-black government looming, it is all the more important to take to the streets against the Akademikerball! German nationalist, right-wing extremist fraternity members meet in the boxes of the Congress to celebrate themselves and their racist, queer-hostile world view and to network," writes the Styrian "Offensive gegen Rechts".
Academics' ball under special auspices
This year, the blue turnaround at state and federal level could drive even more demonstrators onto the streets than usual - recently, the number of participants has usually been a few hundred. Officially, the demonstration entitled "Right-wingers out of step" is the only registered gathering so far - a number of participants has not yet been announced. The start is at 4.30 pm at Mariahilferplatz, the Akademikerball does not open until 8.30 pm.
Larger crowds are to be expected in the city center of Graz, and the police are prepared for this. At the same time, the Opernredoute takes place under a completely different motto. Mainly people in evening dress are expected in front of the opera house. Further demonstrations can be registered up to 48 hours in advance.
