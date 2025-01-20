Academics’ Ball in Graz: gatherings to be expected

The 70th Academics' Ball is taking place in Graz next Saturday, and will once again bring demonstrations with it. The event, which is traditionally attended by fraternity members, is a thorn in the side of many. "With a blue-black government looming, it is all the more important to take to the streets against the Akademikerball! German nationalist, right-wing extremist fraternity members meet in the boxes of the Congress to celebrate themselves and their racist, queer-hostile world view and to network," writes the Styrian "Offensive gegen Rechts".