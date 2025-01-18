Commander Tazoll:
“The Red Cross is a pillar of my life”
Georg Tazoll, Austria's longest-serving regional rescue commander, is retiring. The "Krone" visited the 64-year-old on his last day at work and spoke to him about the past and the challenges of the future.
"Krone" : With 23 years of service, you are the longest-serving provincial rescue commander in Austria. How did you actually join the Red Cross?
Georg Tazoll: After school, I wanted to do something social. And then I joined the Red Cross in December 1979 and on January 1, 1980 I was already assigned as a co-driver. Over the years, I did a lot of training and then I became interested in the disaster service. Then I did the necessary training and in 2002 I finally became the regional rescue commander.
During this time, you must have had a lot of dramatic experiences?
Of course. The accident at the lake in St. Andrä and the flood in Lavamünd were particularly terrible. When you see people lose everything from one minute to the next. I was really speechless at the time. But there weren't just negative things, there were also a lot of positive things. Among other things, we handled the Euro 2008.
The Red Cross and volunteering are undergoing major changes. What challenges are the emergency organizations facing?
We now have 1,200 full-time employees. When I started, there were 130, and the civilian volunteers are also an important support. However, in order to be able to meet the challenges of the future, there should be a social year for men and women. In return for fair payment from the state, of course.
Many long-serving Red Cross members continue to volunteer for the Red Cross after retirement. Can you imagine that too?
The Red Cross is a pillar of my life. But I have to say, after 45 years with the Red Cross, I want to take more time for my family. Of course, I won't be turning my back on the Red Cross. I could well imagine getting involved in social work, such as the visiting service. And of course I also want to make my knowledge and expertise available to the Red Cross in the future. And I will also be involved in this year's national exercise, which is taking place in Carinthia.
