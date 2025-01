Lead changes before finale, KTM loses advantage

Sanders' biggest rival Tosha Schareiner (Honda) won the day's classification ahead of Argentinian Luciano Benavides (KTM). However, the Spaniard will have to wait for a final mistake from the Australian on the final leg. Tobias Ebster finished 16th on Thursday and remains ninth in the overall standings. The Tyrolean KTM privateer should therefore be sure of a top 10 place.