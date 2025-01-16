Casinos case: Investigations were discontinued

Accusation of an agreement between ÖVP and FPÖ

The case surrounding the partly state-owned Casinos Austria AG (CASAG) is about a suspected deal within the Turkish-blue government in the gambling sector. The case has been under investigation since June 2019 following an anonymous complaint. The allegation: there is said to have been an ÖVP-FPÖ agreement to appoint Sidlo, who is close to the FPÖ, to the Casag board on a ticket from CASAG co-owner Novomatic - although he is said to have been poorly qualified for the position. In return, the FPÖ is said to have signaled concessions regarding possible legislative changes in the area of small-scale gambling after the Vienna elections.