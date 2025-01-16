Beierl starts with “sprint secret weapon” in Igls

Treichl has top 6 in his sights

Markus Treichl also wants to build on his good season in front of his home crowd, which has brought the Tyrolean podium places in both the two-man and four-man events. "I'm actually going into the home World Cup with a very good feeling. You have to get off to a good start in Igls, which we've done well in the past races. I'm assuming that we can finish in the top 6 in both disciplines," explained the 31-year-old, who will first compete in the two-man event on Saturday before getting into the big bobsleigh on Sunday. "We are definitely competitive in the four-man, the Germans are also beatable there."