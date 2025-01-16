"The free press is crumbling"

Probably alluding to Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, Biden warned: "Today, an oligarchy of extreme wealth, power and influence is emerging in America that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights, freedoms and the fair opportunity for everyone to get ahead. Americans are being inundated with misinformation and disinformation, which enables the abuse of power." Bidens painted an extremely bleak future scenario: "The free press is crumbling, editors are disappearing, fact-checks are being abandoned on social media. The truth will be suppressed by lies that are spread for reasons of power and profit." He therefore called for social platforms to be held accountable in order to protect children, families and democracy itself from abuses of power.