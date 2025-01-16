Praise and blame for the black-blue cuddle course

There was also praise for the friendly approach of the Salzburg politicians. "You can have whatever attitude you want towards both of them, it's okay if they speak to each other politely," concluded one internet user. However, the FPÖ leader criticized the media coverage in her own post and in comments. Svazek voluntarily spoke into the microphones in Flachau and smiled into the cameras. Christian Pewny did the same. When asked by a TV reporter whether Edtstadler and Svazek would still get together, the state councillor for social affairs replied with a smile and yet only cautiously optimistic. "They are women. You can never tell what will happen next..."