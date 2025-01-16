Bussi-Bussi in Flachau
Praise and blame for the black-blue cuddle course
The first public meeting of Karoline Edtstadler and Marlene Svazek during the night slalom in Flachau began with kissing and kissing. After that, the waters ran high ...
"Auseinand'!" Provincial councillor Martin Zauner wanted to offer to mediate on Tuesday afternoon, but he wasn't needed. Zauner's full attention at that moment was on Karoline Edtstadler and Marlene Svazek. Both were obviously on the verge of approaching each other at the Flachau Gutshof. The designated state governor and still minister had approached the Freedom Party's table at the state reception. Cameras and journalists were already waiting. And then: kissy kissy. Even Svazek, Edtstadler's future deputy, was briefly surprised.
Svazek: kissy kissy for "empathy-less" Edtstadler
In Flachau, Svazek then stood for minutes next to Edtstadler, who once again unpacked her claws for the cameras and grinned. There was no trace of dislike or hatred between the two at the state reception, which was hosted by the second future state governor's representative Stefan Schnöll.
The day before, the Salzburg FPÖ leader had launched a strong verbal attack on Edtstadler and the Salzburg ÖVP at a specially convened press conference. There was no friendly relationship between the two, she said. She also accused Edtstadler of harshness, coldness and lack of empathy. The party committees convened on Sunday reluctantly gave their conditional yes to continuing to work with the ÖVP. Governor Wilfried Haslauer, who resigned in July, then praised the FPÖ's common sense.
Night slalom only a sideshow
The internet reacted to joint photos and videos of the two politicians as early as Tuesday evening. There were hundreds of reactions under a "Krone" article and countless other media reports. The actual highlight, the women's night slalom, became a sideshow on social media platforms.
"Okay, if they both speak politely to each other"
One Facebook user criticized Marlene Svazek's behaviour as "too nice, too cordial, inappropriate to what was said". A Freedom Party councillor from Lower Austria even whispered in the direction of his party colleague: "What were you thinking??????"
There was also praise for the friendly approach of the Salzburg politicians. "You can have whatever attitude you want towards both of them, it's okay if they speak to each other politely," concluded one internet user. However, the FPÖ leader criticized the media coverage in her own post and in comments. Svazek voluntarily spoke into the microphones in Flachau and smiled into the cameras. Christian Pewny did the same. When asked by a TV reporter whether Edtstadler and Svazek would still get together, the state councillor for social affairs replied with a smile and yet only cautiously optimistic. "They are women. You can never tell what will happen next..."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
