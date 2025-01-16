Vorteilswelt
Curious political debate

“Company car” is only half a meter long

Nachrichten
16.01.2025 06:00

The Amstetten FPÖ criticizes the expensive company car of the ÖVP city leader. But there is no such thing. The ÖVP now counters with humor - and is having a lot less fun in another discussion...

0 Kommentare

The high expenditure in Amstetten is one of the biggest points of criticism that the Freedom Party has leveled at the black-green municipal government during the election campaign. The multi-million euro renovation of the main square is described by them as a prestige project, the three local councillors would only cost an unnecessary amount of money and the official car of ÖVP mayor Christian Haberhauer is merely an expensive luxury. "This must stop," demands FPÖ top candidate and member of parliament Alexander Schnabel.

Without great indignation
Unintentionally, however, Schnabel is providing the People's Party with a steep template. Because: Haberhauer doesn't even have a company car. "So we went in search of the car - and found one," counters Deputy Mayor Markus Brandstetter in a humorous way. He presented a small Bobby Car. Although the mayor will probably not be on the road in it, Brandstetter felt it was necessary "not always to respond to false political reports with great indignation".

"...then we would abolish proximity to citizens"
However, Brandstetter has less fun when it comes to criticizing the three local councillors who are responsible for the districts of Mauer-Greinsfurth, Preinsbach and Ulmerfeld-Hausmening-Neufurth. "They are the direct contacts for the people in the neighborhoods and take time for even the smallest concerns. If we were to abolish the local councillors, we would abolish proximity to the citizens," emphasized the Deputy Mayor.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
