Olympic hero is back
Matthias Mayer celebrated his comeback in Zauchensee
"Isn't that Matthias Mayer?", wondered one or two people watching the women's European Cup downhill in Zauchensee on Wednesday, when suddenly a man in a blue Uniqa helmet swung into the finish area. And indeed: the three-time Olympic champion quietly made his comeback as a forerunner.
Mayer - who won Olympic gold in the downhill in 2014 and triumphed in the super-G at both the 2018 and 2022 Games - ruled out a comeback with a wild card, as Lindsey Vonn and Marcel Hirscher have already done this season. However, the 34-year-old from Carinthia announced that he would like to compete as a forerunner at the home World Championships in Saalbach in February.
However, this is a project that also requires preparation. And in order to cut as good a figure as possible at the World Championships, "Mothl" treated himself to a trial run on the "Kälberloch" piste in Zauchensee. With start number "V1", the head pilot made the very first track in the snow - as he had already done in the training sessions on Monday and Tuesday - and proved that he still cut a great figure on the long slats.
Mayer tips brought quadruple victory
How fast he actually was was not revealed. What is certain, however, is that the winner of a total of eleven World Cup races sent important information by radio to the ÖSV ladies, who celebrated a quadruple victory led by Nadine Fest.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
