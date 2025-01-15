Matthias Mayer celebrated his comeback in Zauchensee

However, this is a project that also requires preparation. And in order to cut as good a figure as possible at the World Championships, "Mothl" treated himself to a trial run on the "Kälberloch" piste in Zauchensee. With start number "V1", the head pilot made the very first track in the snow - as he had already done in the training sessions on Monday and Tuesday - and proved that he still cut a great figure on the long slats.