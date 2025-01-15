Djokovic breaks next record despite losing a set

Alcaraz with improved serve

Carlos Alcaraz was dominant against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, conceding just five games. "I think the less time you spend on court at Grand Slams, especially at the beginning, the better." The Spaniard, who is still one Australian Open title away from a career Grand Slam, was satisfied with his serve. "Am I a service robot?", he jokingly wrote on the camera lens as a closing message after 14 aces, among other things. Alcaraz has worked intensively on his service and changed his serve slightly. The 21-year-old will now face Portugal's Nuno Borges.