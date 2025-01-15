Alcaraz also continues
Djokovic breaks next record despite losing a set
Thanks to his success in the second round of the Australian Open against Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria, Novak Djokovic is still on course for his 25th Major title, which would give him the sole all-time record. However, he has already set another Grand Slam record by playing on Wednesday.
With his 430th major match in total, he surpassed Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer. "I'm blessed to have set another record today," said the 24-time major winner. "I love this sport, I love competitions." Whether he wins or loses, Djokovic emphasized that one thing is certain for him: "I will always leave my heart on the court."
However, he did not put in a flawless performance in the second round either and once again dropped a set. But the heavy favorite recovered and ended the match with an ace after three hours. In the third round, the world number seven will probably face more resistance against the Czech number 26 seed Tomas Machac.
Alcaraz with improved serve
Carlos Alcaraz was dominant against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, conceding just five games. "I think the less time you spend on court at Grand Slams, especially at the beginning, the better." The Spaniard, who is still one Australian Open title away from a career Grand Slam, was satisfied with his serve. "Am I a service robot?", he jokingly wrote on the camera lens as a closing message after 14 aces, among other things. Alcaraz has worked intensively on his service and changed his serve slightly. The 21-year-old will now face Portugal's Nuno Borges.
Sabalenka had to fight
In the women's singles, top seed Aryna Sabalenka had more trouble against Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6:3, 7:5 than the result suggests. She was already 2:5 down in the second set.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
