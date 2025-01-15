Austria could only afford Dragovic or Luiz

The 37-year-old's move to Favoriten is of course no longer an issue, but Violett were in contact with the Champions League winners in the summer. The link to Luiz was established via the manager of Austrias former loanee Cristiano, who returned to his native Brazil at the end of the year. The central defender wants to return to Europe and take his first steps as a coach there. "That's how we picked up the scent, David sounded very interested and raved about Vienna as the most liveable city in the world," says Werner. He and sporting director Manuel Ortlechner also had two Zoom conferences with Luiz. Before Flamengo didn't want to let the 57-time team player go because the club had to release many players for the Copa America.