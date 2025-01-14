Matthäus vs. Klinsmann
Documentary revisits what is probably Bayern’s biggest dispute
Chaos, intrigue and scandals were almost the order of the day at FC Bayern Munich in the mid-1990s - it was the birth of the so-called FC Hollywood. The five-part ZDF documentary "FC Hollywood - FC Bayern and the crazy 90s" is dedicated to colorful stories that have been told many times before. This time, however, former stars such as Lothar Matthäus and Jürgen Klinsmann themselves go into detail. To be seen on January 17 and 18.
One of the main topics: The clinch between Matthäus and Klinsmann. In 1995, Klinsmann joins Bayern and becomes a crowd favorite - while Matthäus toils for his comeback after a serious injury. Two "alpha animals", according to Klinsmann, meet. It was the beginning of a rivalry that has lasted to this day. Was there a conspiracy involving Klinsmann to get Matthäus out of the national team in 1995? Matthäus clearly says yes. Klinsmann, on the other hand, just laughs and says "No, not true." This is not the only topic in the documentary on which the two still seem to disagree 30 years later.
"Disastrous year" for Scholl
The 1990s, characterized by the hype surrounding various boy bands, also influenced FC Bayern. Mehmet Scholl became the "sporting boy band", as coach Giovanni Trapattoni's Thomas Strunz called him. Scholl becomes the young, hip face of the club. "But it all blew up in my face," he says himself in the documentary. Scholl's private life became the focus of the tabloid press and ultimately had a negative impact on his performances on the pitch. It was a "catastrophic year" for him. The rest of the team also felt the public pressure. Yet it was actually a team that could only beat itself, as the stars of the time liked to repeat.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
