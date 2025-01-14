Documentary revisits what is probably Bayern’s biggest dispute

One of the main topics: The clinch between Matthäus and Klinsmann. In 1995, Klinsmann joins Bayern and becomes a crowd favorite - while Matthäus toils for his comeback after a serious injury. Two "alpha animals", according to Klinsmann, meet. It was the beginning of a rivalry that has lasted to this day. Was there a conspiracy involving Klinsmann to get Matthäus out of the national team in 1995? Matthäus clearly says yes. Klinsmann, on the other hand, just laughs and says "No, not true." This is not the only topic in the documentary on which the two still seem to disagree 30 years later.