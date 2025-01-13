US tariffs will change global trade

Total EU trade will increase by two percent annually until 2033. Although trade with China will tend to stagnate, it will pick up speed with Africa and India. And trade with Russia is expected to fall by around 106 billion dollars by 2033, as the EU will continue to reduce its imports of Russian energy and enforce economic sanctions. The fact that trade with the USA will increase to 303 billion dollars over the next ten years is due not least to liquefied natural gas imports from the USA.