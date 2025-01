Two Bundesliga clubs poach from the young bulls

Austria Klagenfurt has the second-worst offense in the Austrian Bundesliga. The Carinthians have now set their sights on two young bulls for more power up front. A loan deal is in the offing between Liefering captain Luka Reischl and Peter Pacult's team, although the Pongau native also has offers from Belgium and Italy. Phillip Verhounig, who scored eight goals in six games in the Youth League, would also like to join Violett - but Salzburg won't let him go.